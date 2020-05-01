Irrfan Khan stood out for his generosity, says Hollywood star Angelina Jolies as she remembered her "A Mighty Heart" co-star, who passed away after a battle with cancer.

The 54-year-old actor died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after a two-year fight with a rare form of cancer. He was buried at the Versova graveyard.

Jolie said it was a "privilege" for her to work with Irrfan as she hailed his commitment to his craft. "I had the privilege of working with Irrfan Khan on the set of A Mighty Heart. He stood out for his generosity as an artist, which made it a pleasure to work in any scene with him," Jolie said.

"I remember the intensity of his commitment, and equally his smile. I send my condolences and my sympathy to his family, his friends, and all admirers of his work, in India and around the world," she added.

Jolie and Irrfan collaborated on Michael Winterbottom's 2007 film about US journalist Daniel Pearl who was killed in Pakistan in 2002. She played the role of Pearl's widow Marianne, while Irrfan appeared as Zeeshan Kazmi, the chief of Karachi Police.

Irrfan had followed up "A Mighty Heart" with Hollywood films such as "The Amazing Spider-Man", "Life of Pi", "Jurassic World" and "Inferno".(Inputs from PTI)

