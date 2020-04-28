LONDON: Hollywood star Kate Winslet while recalling her trip to India, said that she was overwhelmed when an old man in the Himalayas recognised her as Rose from “Titanic”. She said, the moment made her emotional.



The 44-year-old actress, starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack Dawson) in the 1997 blockbuster 'Titanic' as Rose DeWitt Bukater.



In an interview with an international magazine, Kate said, "Titanic was everywhere. A couple of years after it came out, I went to India. I was walking in the foothills of the Himalayas, just me with my backpack on my back and a man came towards me with a walking stick - he must have been 85 and was blind in one eye".



"He looked at me and said, 'You - Titanic.' I said yes and he just put his hand on his heart and said, 'Thank you'. I burst into tears. It really helped me understand how much that film had given to so many people," she added.



Kate said that she is proud of the James Cameron-directed movie. But the 'huge success' in her early 20's made her very uncomfortable.



"I was leading quite a public life, which I was not prepared for at all. All of a sudden, people were looking at me, talking about me - I would read or hear things about me which were just untrue. I'm only human and that hurt!" , she said.



She added that her twenties were a bit of a roller coaster with a pack of amazing times and hard times too. Recalling her past she said, "These days I look back and think, 'Whew - I went through all of that?'"



Titanic is a 1997 American epic romance and disaster film directed, written, co-produced, and co-edited by James Cameron.

