LONDON: The news was confirmed by his agents on Sunday in an official statement, which read: “It is with great sadness that we announce Tim’s death early today from Covid-19. He was an exceptional client and a pleasure to represent. We’re grateful that we have so much of his work to view, read and listen to.”



Brooke-Taylor was best known as a member of comedy group 'The Goodies' alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie.



Brooke-Taylor was best known as a member of comedy group 'The Goodies' alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie.