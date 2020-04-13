LONDON: The news was confirmed by his agents on Sunday in an official statement, which read: “It is with great sadness that we announce Tim’s death early today from Covid-19. He was an exceptional client and a pleasure to represent. We’re grateful that we have so much of his work to view, read and listen to.”
Brooke-Taylor was best known as a member of comedy group 'The Goodies' alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie.
Bill Oddie called him a "true visual comic and a great friend".
Brooke-Taylor's career spanned more than six decades in the English film industry.
The actor and comedian would have turned 80 on 17 July. He is survived by his wife Christine, whom he married in 1968, and their two sons, Ben and Edward.
