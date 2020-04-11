Best known for her role in horror movie 'Witchfinder General', the British actor and producer, Hilary Heath has died due to coronavirus complications.
According to reports, her death was confirmed by a post from her godson, Alex Williams, on Facebook.
Apart from 'Witchfinder General', the 74-year old actress had bankrolled movies such as An Awfully Big Adventure in 1995, starring Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman and also Gary Oldman’s Nil by Mouth in 1997.
Born in Liverpool, England, the late actor made her big-screen debut in the Michael Reeves' horror movie 'Witchfinder General' in 1968.
