Claiming thousands of lives across the world, the deadly novel Coronavirus is triggering more and more panic among the citizens. Globally, the number of cases has hit 182,609, with 7,164 reported deaths across 157 countries.COVID-19 had already reached the American film industry- Hollywood!

Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks has confirmed last week that he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. On Monday, another English actor Idris Elba also tested positive for the virus.



After these two cases in Hollywood, a "Game of Thrones" actor is the latest celebrity to say he's been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on the HBO series, took to his social media handles and confirmed that he is tested positive for Covid-19.



Take a look at his post here: