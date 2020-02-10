The 92nd Academy Awards, Oscars 2020 once again took the chance to honour many talents for the lives they touched and the art they made or made possible. The award ceremony was held on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Centre, Los Angeles.

From Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter opening the show with their power packed performance to Brad Pitt bagging the first Oscar of the night for his supporting role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ – it was one big starry, glittery and entertaining night. The event came to an conclusion on Sunday night and here we have bought you the complete list of winners 92 nd Academy Awards.

Complete List Of Oscars 2020 Winners:

Best Picture

'Parasite'

Leading Actress

Renee Zellweger for ‘Judy’

Leading Actor

Joaquin Phoenix for ‘Joker’

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho for ‘Parasite’

Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern for ‘Marriage Story’

Best Original Song

Elton John for ‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’, ‘Rocketman’

Original Score

Hildur Gudnadottir for ‘Joker’

Best Original Screenplay

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won for ‘Parasite’

Best Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi for ‘Jojo Rabbit’

Best International Feature Film Award

‘Parasite’

Animated Feature Film

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera for ‘Toy Story 4’

Animated Short Film

Matthew A Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver ‘Hair Love’

Live Action Short Film

Marshall Curry for ‘The Neighbors’ Window’

Achievements in Production Design

Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran for ‘Little Women’

Documentary Feature

Stven Bogna, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert for ‘American Factory’

Documentary Short

Carol Dysinger for ‘Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone’

Sound Editing

Don Sylvester for ‘Ford v Ferrari’

Sound Mixing

‘1917’

Achievements in Cinematography

Roger Deakins for ‘1917’

Achievements in Film Editing

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland for ‘Ford v Ferrari’

Achievements in Visual Effects

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy for ‘1917’

Achievements in Make-up and Hairstyling

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker for ‘Bombshell’

Also Read: Oscars 2020: Rahman’s ‘Jai Ho’ In Original Song Montage