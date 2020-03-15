After the Telangana Government announced closure of cinema halls, pubs, bars, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, museums, zoo parks, indoor and outdoor stadiums till March 31st , shopping malls,theatres, super markets,parks and shops wore a deserted look on Sunday as all public events and sports events stood cancelled.
Sunday Blues| Hyderabad After Shutdown Declared
Related stories
Gallery
Sreemukhi’s Celebrates Weight Loss With This Bomb Photoshoot
Have a look at the latest photoshoot stills of anchor and actress Sreemukhi, who had recently came out the runner up for Bigg Boss Telugu 3.
Gallery
Nidhhi Agerwal Latest Photo Shoot
Have a look at the latest photo shoot stills of Ram’s iSmart Shankar movie heroine Nidhhi Agerwal.
Gallery
ISmart Shankar Heroine Nabha Natesh Most Recent Photo Shoot
ISmart Shankar Heroine Nabha Natesh Most Recent Photo Shoot
Gallery
CM YS Jagan Meeting With Canadian Consulate Officials
AP CM YS Jagan Meeting With Canadian Consulate Officials