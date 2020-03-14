HYDERABAD: Have a look at the latest photoshoot stills of anchor and actress Sreemukhi, who had recently came out the runner up for Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

She always pleases her fans with her outfits and has given her fans a big surprise with her makeover. She has lost weight and looks absolutely stunning in her outfits from the latest photoshoot stills. She is popularly called Ramulamma by her fans, because of her energy levels.

Sreemukhi has a huge number of followers on social media platforms, 2.7 million on Instagram to be specific. She has stolen the hearts of her followers with her latest pictures from the photoshoot.