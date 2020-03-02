Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were spotted riding recently.
Nick took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from their vacation. They enjoyed a romantic outing on Sunday as they hit the beach in Carpinteria, California on horseback. In one photograph, with their cowboy hats on, Nick is seen taking the lead on his white horse as Priyanka follows him on her chestnut coloured ride. In another one, the two are seen sharing a hearty laugh with each other, while in the third,
Lovebirds| Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Horsing Around
Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were spotted riding recently.
Related stories
Gallery
Photos: Chiranjeevi At “O Pitta Katha” Pre Release Event
Megastar Chiranjeevi attended as chief guest to O Pitta Katha Pre Release Event. O Pitta Katha is a Telugu movie starring Viswant, Sanjay Rao and Nitya Shetty in prominent roles.
Gallery
Leap Year 2020: Children Born On February 29
Leap Year 2020: Newborns born on February 29, a significant date that only comes around once every four years. This means these newborns won’t be able to celebrate their first birthday until 2024. Photos from government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Gallery
Photos: Mukesh Ambani Meets YS Jagan
Reliance Industries chief and and managing director Mukesh Ambani has met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM’s Camp Office in Tadepalli on Saturday, February 29
Gallery
Hyderabad: Fish Food Festival At NTR Stadium
The three-day ‘Fish Food Festival’ at NTR stadium in Hyderabad began on February 28, 2020. It concludes on March 1.