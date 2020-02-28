Naga Shaurya New Movie Launch Photos
Related stories
Gallery
Pictures| AP CM YS Jagan Polavaram Project Visit
Pictures| AP CM YS Jagan Polavaram Project Visit
Telangana
Yadadri Brahmotsavam 2020 Celebrations
Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple’s Brahmotsavam 2020 celebrations began from February 26 and will be celebrated till March 7 in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. This temple in Yadadri is popularly known as Telangana’s Tirupati.
Gallery
Samantha Akkineni Latest Photos
Have a look at the latest stills of Samantha Akkineni from the promotional event of her upcoming movie Jaanu.
Gallery
Photos: Melania Trump Attends ‘Happiness Class’
US First Lady Melania Trump attended a ‘Happiness Class’ at the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in South Delhi’s Moti Bagh on Tuesday. She said that it will set a “healthy and positive” example for educators.