US First Lady Melania Trump attended a 'Happiness Class' at the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in South Delhi’s Moti Bagh on Tuesday. She said that it will set a "healthy and positive" example for educators.
Photos: Melania Trump Attends ‘Happiness Class’
Andhra pradesh
Education Is The Only Asset We Can Give To Next Gen.: AP CM
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme here on Monday carrying forward the light of education into the lives of students across the state.
Gallery
Best Photos From AP, Telangana (Feb 16 - 23, 2020)
Gallery
Photos: KTR At ‘Pressure Cooker’ Movie Premiere
Telangana IT Minister, KT Rama Rao on Saturday caught up with the newly released movie ‘Pressure Cooker’ directed by Sujoi in Hyderabad at Ramanaidu Preview Theatre. After watching the film, KTR said that it is a refreshingly breezy entertaining movie with a good message.
Andhra pradesh
Lord Shiva Devotees Rush To Srisailam Temple
Lord Shiva devotees rush to Srisailam Temple Srisailam on the occasion of the auspicious Maha Shivaratri.