Pictures| AP CM YS Jagan Veligonda Irrigation Project Tour
Photos: PM Modi’s Surprise Visit To ‘Hunar Haat’ In Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a surprise visit to ‘Hunar Haat’ at Rajpath where he interacted with artisans and relished ‘litti-chokha’ and ‘kulhad’ tea.
Love Story Movie Stills
Love Story is an upcoming Telugu movie directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.
Tamannaah At Malabar Gold And Diamonds Showroom Launch In Nizamabad
Tollywood Actress Tamannaah Bhatia inaugurated new showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Nizamabad.
Photos: KCR’s Life Portrayed In Exhibition
Telangana CM KCR has turned 66 today. On his birthday, an art exhibition at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur on Sunday showcased his life from works of several artists.