NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath where he interacted with artisans and relished 'litti-chokha' and 'kulhad' tea. The prime minister, along with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, took a round of the 'Hunar Haat' and stopped at several stalls to interact with master craftsmen and artisans.

The 'Hunar Haat' here is based on the theme of 'Kaushal Ko Kaam' and will be held till February 23.