HYDERABAD: Love Story is an upcoming Telugu movie directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film features Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali in the lead roles. Movie is produced by Sri Narayandas Narang & Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

