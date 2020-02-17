HYDERABAD: Telangana CM KCR has turned 66 today. On his birthday, an art exhibition at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur on Sunday showcased his life from works of several artists.
Photos: KCR’s Life Portrayed In Exhibition
