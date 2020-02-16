Photos From Andhra Pradesh, Telangana | Feb 9-16
Gallery
In Pics: 65th Filmfare Awards 2020
The star studded evening of 65th edition of the Filmfare Awards has concluded on Saturday which took place in Guwahati, Assam. It was a magical night for all the B-town stars
Gallery
Actor Nithiin’s Engagement Pictures
Actor Nithiin recently got engaged to his long time girlfriend Shalini.
Hyderabad
Glimpses Of Sid Sriram’s Killing It On Stage At His Musical Concert
Playback Singer, Lyric Writer Sid Sriram first-ever huge live-in concert at Gachibowli Stadium grounds at Hyderabad on the eve of valentines day, February 14 becomes grand success. He mesmerized all his fans and audience with his voice.
Gallery
Valentine’s Special: Say It With A Flower Bouquet
Organisers of IKEA store at Gachibowli In Hyderabad held a Bouquet-making workshop for the visitors on Thursday on the Valentine’s week. The organizers had explained the techniques of making bouquets.