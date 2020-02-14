HYDERABAD: Organisers of IKEA store at Gachibowli In Hyderabad held a Bouquet-making workshop for the visitors on Thursday on the Valentine’s week. The organizers had explained the techniques of making bouquets.
Valentine’s Special: Say It With A Flower Bouquet
