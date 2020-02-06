Pictures| YS Jagan Review Meeting On Agriculture Mission
Related stories
Gallery
Photos: Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara 2020
Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara 2020
Gallery
Ravi Varma’s Paintings Re-imagined Through Present Day Actresses
Actresses Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan, Shruti Haasan,Khushbu Sunda and others have replicated the beautiful paintings of legendary painter Raja Ravi Varma for a calendar 2020.
Gallery
In Pics| Armaan Jain’s Wedding
Armaan Jain’s wedding was one huge wedding in the industry. It was a big get together for Kapoor and Malhotra families. Armnan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied knot on 3rd February, which was, attended both the Kapoor and Malhotra families. Many B-towns stars were also spotted at wedding.
Gallery
Photos : Suchirindia TemPest 2020 Awards
Photos : Suchirindia TemPest 2020 Awards