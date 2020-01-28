AMARAVATI: Janaka Pushpanathan, Director British Council South India Region; Anu Thampi, Head Schools, English and Skills South called on AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, At His Tadepalli Residence.
AP CM YS Jagan Meets British Council Director-South
