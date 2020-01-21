Photos: Bollywood Stars At Umang Awards 2020 In Mumbai
Related stories
Entertainment
Raashi Khanna’s Stunning Latest Photoshoot
Have a look at latest pictures of stunning Tollywood actress and and model Raashi Khanna, in her stylish outfit from her recent photo shoot
Gallery
Pictures| AP Cabinet & BAC Meeting
Pictures| AP Cabinet & BAC Meeting
Andhra pradesh
AP CM YS Jagan Administers Drops To Children As Part Of Pulse Polio Drive
AP CM YS Jagan Administering Polio Drops To Children In Tadepalli
Gallery
Photos: Jr NTR Pays Tribute to Sr NTR At NTR Ghat
Jr NTR, his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and others pay tribute to Sr. NTR at NTR ghat, on his 24th death anniversary.