Photos: Jr NTR Pays Tribute to Sr NTR At NTR Ghat
Related stories
Gallery
Photos : Konaseema Jagganna Thota Prabhala Theertham Celebrations
‘Prabhala Theertham’ is the special attraction of Konaseema which is celebrated with an aim to bring unity among the people and to have prosperity.
Gallery
Pictures | High Power Committee Meeting With AP CM YS Jagan
High Power Committee Meeting With AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Gallery
Best Photos Of The Week From AP, Telangana Jan 12- 19, 2020
Best Photos Of The Week From AP, Telangana Jan 12- 19, 2020
Gallery
Pictures : Fifth International Kite Festival 2020 In Hyderabad
The fifth edition of International Kite and Sweet fest started on January 12 at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad. The kite fest will continue for three days i.e., from January 12th to January 15th.