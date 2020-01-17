AMARAVATI: The High Power Committee appointed to study GN Rao and Boston Consulting Group committees reports on capital and decentralization of development met Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today.
Pictures | High Power Committee Meeting With AP CM YS Jagan
