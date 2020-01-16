Best Photos Of The Week From AP, Telangana Jan 12- 19, 2020
Related stories
Gallery
Pictures : Fifth International Kite Festival 2020 In Hyderabad
The fifth edition of International Kite and Sweet fest started on January 12 at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad. The kite fest will continue for three days i.e., from January 12th to January 15th.
Gallery
Sankranti 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Forwards For Family
Celebrated with much fervour across India, Makar Sankranti is the first major Hindu festival. The entire nation is gearing to celebrate the festival on January 14.
Andhra pradesh
AP CM YS Jagan Meets Telangana Counterpart K Chandrasekhara Rao In Hyderabad
AP CM Jagan Meets Telangana Counterpart K Chandrasekhara Rao In Hyderabad
Gallery
Pictures : Gandikota Utsavalu 2020 Concluded
Gandikota Utsavalu 2020 which started with a rally on Friday, January 10 concluded on a grand note.