Andhra Pradesh fishermen released from Pakistan jail are Ganagalla Rama Rao, Mailapalli Sanyasi Rao, Mailapalli Rambabu, Kesam Raju and Kesam Yerrayya from D Matsyalesam village, Chikati Gurumurthy from Shivaji Dibbalapalem, Badi Appanna, Konada Venkatesh and Vasupalli Samuel from Badivanipeta village, Surada Appa Rao, Surada Kalyan and Surada Kishore from K Matsalesam village, Panta Mani from Totapalem in Etcherla mandal, Dudangi Suryanarayana — all from Srikakulam district — Nakka Appanna, Nakka Narasing, Mailapalli Guruvulu, Barri Bavirodu and Nakka Dhanaraju from Tippavalasa of Vizianagaram district and Shekya Sumanth from Assam.