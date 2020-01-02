AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi met Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan today, January 2. They conveyed New Year greetings to Governor.
Pictures: AP CM YS Jagan Meets Governor Bishwa Bhushan
