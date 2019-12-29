Photos That Made News This Week From Telangana, AP
Related stories
Gallery
Pictures| AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Visakhapatnam Tour
In Pictures, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Visakhapatnam Tour
Gallery
Pictures: Kalyan Ram’s Jaataro Jaatara Song Release
Pictures: Kalyan Ram’s Jaataro Jaatara Song Release
Gallery
Pictures : PV Sindhu At Shilpakala Vedika In Hyderabad
PV Sindhu Launches SL Group Temple City Brochure In Shilpakala Vedika
Gallery
Pictures : Annular Solar Eclipse 2019
People were excited to watch annular solar eclipse 2019 Wearing solar filters, men, women and children watched the partial eclipse, which began around 8.08 a.m. and lasted for little over three hours.