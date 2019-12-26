Pictures| AP CM YS Jagan Launches Development Activities,YSR Sports Complex
Related stories
Gallery
Pictures| YS Jagan Christmas Celebrations In Pulivendula
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy cutting cake along with his mother and ySrCP honorary president YS Vijayamma on the eve of Christmas in Pulivendula
Gallery
Christmas Celebrations Across Telangana, AP
Take a look at few glimpses of Christmas celebrations across the states of AP and Telangana
Gallery
AP CM YS Jagan Pays Tribute At YSR Ghat Idupalaya
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his mother YS Vijayamma paid tributes to to his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy at YSR memorial in Idupulapaya.
Gallery
Pictures : YS Jagan Public Meeting At Duvvur
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a public meeting at the Duvvur Mandal in Kadapa district