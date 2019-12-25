Christmas is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. Churches have been decked up with lights and candles and various schools have also organised Christmas celebrations. Take a look at few glimpses of Christmas celebrations across the states of AP and Telangana.
Christmas Celebrations Across Telangana, AP
