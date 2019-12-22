Photos That Made News This Week From AP, Telangana
Filmfare Awards (South) 2019: Winners In Telugu Films
The Filmfare Awards South 2019 were conferred recently on the actors and technicians from the south. In the Telugu language Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam and Keerthy Suresh’s Mahanati grabbed four awards each inclduing the best actor and actress.
In Pics: Mathu Vadalara Pre-release Event
Pictures| YS Jagan At The YSR Nethanna Nestham Scheme Launch
YS Jagan At The YSR Nethanna Nestham Scheme Launch in Dharamavaram, Anantapur Distrcit
Pictures : Birthday Greetings Pour In For AP CM YS Jagan
