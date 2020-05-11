HYDERABAD: iPhone SE 2020 was unveiled last month and this new phone from Apple is priced in India starting at Rs. 42,500. Very soon, the gadget gurus in India are going to have iPhone SE 2020 in their hands as e-retailer Flipkart has started taking registrations for the new iPhone.

A banner was spotted on the Flipkart App and the image claims, iPhone SE 2020 is coming soon and it also has a 'Notify Me' button. The interested buyers can sign-up for more details. We all know that the e-commerce giant has already started selling non-essential goods in green and orange zones in the country, however online selling in red zones is still restricted to only essential goods.

Here are the specifications and features of iPhone SE (2020):

Apple iPhone SE 2020 is an upgraded version of iPhone SE.

The smartphone measures 138.4x67.3x7.3mm.

It weighs 148 grams.

iPhone SE runs on iOS v13.0 operating system.

The display measures 4.7-inches and is powered by Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual-core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core, Thunder) processor.

The phone has a single 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back along with an LED True Tone flash and a 7-megapixel camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

The iPhone SE (2020) offers IP67 water and dust resistance and comes with Touch ID support and it lacks a 3.5mm audio port.

The smartphone is powered by A13 Bionic chipset and it comes in three models with 64GB storage, 128GB storage, and 256GB storage.

