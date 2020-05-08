NEW DELHI: Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphone Mi 10 5G in India on Thursday. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is available in two storage models and also has two different colour options to choose from.

Mi 10 has been priced starting at Rs 49,999 for the 128 GB storage variant and 256 GB has been priced at Rs 54,999.

Xiaomi has also launched Mi Box 4k and the Mi Earphones 2. Mi Box 4k is a rival to the Amazon Fire TV stick and has been priced at Rs 3,499. And it is available for sale on Flipkart and Mi’s official retail channel.

The Mi Earphones has been priced at Rs 3,999, and after May 17, the earphones will cost Rs 4,999.

Features of Xiaomi Mi 10