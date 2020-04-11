The new iPhone SE may be launched next week and sales would begin immediately, according to Apple analyst Jeff Pu. iPhone 12 models will likely be pushed out slightly due to current travel restrictions and cargo flight delays, which could result in delayed availability of the highest-end 6.7-inch model, reports MacRumors, quoting Pu.

In a research note with Chinese research firm GF Securities, Pu claimed that the current "EVT" or "Engineering Verification Test" stage of iPhone 12 development may have been extended by two weeks to late April for the 5.4-inch model and 6.1-inch models, and to mid-May for the 6.7-inch model.

This may result in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro seeing releases in September, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max may get pushed back until October.

This two-phase rollout would be similar to 2018, when the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were released in September, followed by the iPhone XR in October.

Jon Prosser took to his Twitter and tweeted that the announcement on Apple iPhone SE2 or iPhone 9 will be made on April 15.