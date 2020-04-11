The new iPhone SE may be launched next week and sales would begin immediately, according to Apple analyst Jeff Pu. iPhone 12 models will likely be pushed out slightly due to current travel restrictions and cargo flight delays, which could result in delayed availability of the highest-end 6.7-inch model, reports MacRumors, quoting Pu.
In a research note with Chinese research firm GF Securities, Pu claimed that the current "EVT" or "Engineering Verification Test" stage of iPhone 12 development may have been extended by two weeks to late April for the 5.4-inch model and 6.1-inch models, and to mid-May for the 6.7-inch model.
This may result in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro seeing releases in September, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max may get pushed back until October.
This two-phase rollout would be similar to 2018, when the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were released in September, followed by the iPhone XR in October.
Jon Prosser took to his Twitter and tweeted that the announcement on Apple iPhone SE2 or iPhone 9 will be made on April 15.
It is the second low-cost iPhone from Apple and it will succeed the 2016 iPhone SE. Generally, the price of this phone will be less than normal iPhones and according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the price of iPhone SE2 will be at around $399 (Rs. 30,400). The design of the iPhone SE2 will be similar to that of the iPhone 8. Touch ID button for iPhone SE2 and there will be no Face ID. The iPhone SE 2 is likely to be available in colours like silver, grey and gold. This is expected to run on the A13 Bionic chipset which was used in the iPhone 11 series as well. (Inputs from IANS and HT)
