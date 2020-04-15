The global pandemic lockdown has forced everyone to stay indoors to curb the further spread of coronavirus. Now this forced home stay and self-isolation is bringing out multiple talents among the people across the world.



From painting, gardening to cooking, everyone are trying their best to do something productive during the quarantine phase. From cooking delicious recipes to baking, many are bringing out their inner chef. Bollywood stars are also not far behind and are constantly sharing their cooking and baking video/pic posts on social media.



Nevertheless, as the states have imposed strict restrictions for movement on roads, many people are trying to bake with the homemade ingredients. They have also taken to baking their own bread at home.

So, if you want to minimise the trips to the bakery or grocery store, then baking your bread is the best option. Moreover, here is an important step that you must not miss while opting to bake bread at home. The step is nothing, but 'Testing of the Yeast'.



Yeast is a microbe that is used for making the dough rise to prepare the perfect loaf of bread. But using an inactive yeast can make the entire bread preparation to go down the drain.



Therefore, here's the easiest way to check if the yeast is good to go for baking or not:



Add the yeast into a half cup of warm water with a teaspoon of sugar.

Stir it up and leave it standing for 10 minutes.

If the yeast produce bubbles and froth, then it is good for baking.

