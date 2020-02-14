HYDERBAD: Just today is left to celebrate the Valentine's week. The most awaited day, 'Valentine's Day' is here. The very special day is celebrated on February 14 every year. Firstly, we Sakshi Post would like to wish a 'Happy Valentine's Day'.

Well! Now, let us go into the topic. Have you planned anything special for your Valentine today! If yes, ok! If not, no worries! Don't step out to buy something but instead cook something special for your lovely hearts.

No Bake Chocolate Cheese Cake:

Cake... A yummy recipe and no occasion will be complete without cutting cake, isn't it? A big Yes. Just prepare ‘Chocoalate Cheese Cake’ without baking. Without late, go into the process.

Key Ingredients:

1 cup cheese

½ cup condensed milk

½ cup bread crumbs

¼ cup cocoa powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 tbsp butter

Whipped cream and liquid chocolate for garnishing

Method:

Add bread crumbs and butter in a bowl and mix them well. Spread the bread crumbs mixture on to the greased baking tray.

Spread it evenly and slightly press it with a spatula.

Take cheese and cocoa powder in another bowl and stir it well.

Later add condensed milk, vanilla essence in batches to avoid lumps.

Now, it’s time to pour the cheesy mixture over bread crumbs mixture. Refrigerate the tray for 5-6 hours.

Garnish it with whipped cream and liquid chocolate which will increase the taste of the cake.

Tiramisu Cake:

Ingredients:

For the preparation of cake:

Plain flour: 50 g

Sugar: 60 g

Butter: 25 g

Cocoa powder: 15 g

Baking powder: 1/4 tsp

Vanilla extract: 1/2 tsp

Eggs: 2

A pinch of salt

Frosting:

Mascarpone cheese/ normal cheese: 250 g

Grated dark chocolate: 100 g

White chocolate: 100 g

Cocoa powder: 1/2 tbsp

Brown sugar: 1/2 tbsp

Caster sugar: 1/2 cup

Egg yolks: 2

Espresso coffee shot: 1/2 cup

Preparation:

Whisk melted butter by adding sugar, eggs and vanilla extract. Add the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt over egg mixture. Mix them well.

Grease the baking tray and fill it with batter. Bake it at 180 degree C for 20-25 minutes. Take it from oven and let it cool.

Mix coffee, brown sugar, sugar and egg yolks in another bowl. On other hand, heat a bowl of water on a stove and simmer it. Place the bowl over the heating water until the sugar melts.

Just melt the white chocolate and add mascarpone cheese, coffee mixture to it.

Cut the cake and spread cheese mixture in between the layers of cake. Sprinkle some grated dark chocolate. Finally, on the top layer, pour dark melted chocolate. Refrigerate it for 2 hours and it’s done.

Decorate the room and treat your dear ones with your recipe. And, we bet the taste will be definitely high because tons and tons of love goes into it.

Also Read: Single This Valentine’s Day? This Is For You

Also Read: Why Do We Celebrate Valentine’s Day? Know It’s History!