By B.Priyadarshini
The harvest festival, Makar Sankranti is around the corner and it is celebrated with much joy across the country. The festival is all about celebrations and people decorate their houses with flowers and colorful rangolis. The festival is celebrated for three days, Bhogi, Makara Sankranti and Kanuma.
Well! Apart from this, what is that one thing which comes to mind when we think about the festival? Obviously, those yummy delicacies, right! Each region has a special menu and today we are going to present to you some of the regional dishes which will be performed across the districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
The recipes like Mixed Vegetable Curry, Sesame Seeds Laddu, Rice Pongal, Beans Curry, Jowar Roti, Dosa With Chicken Curry and others are prepared. Jowar, Jaggery, Chicken and Sesame have the ability to generate heat. The recipes made out of these ingredients are prepared on the day of Bhogi to beat the chillness. Sitting in the open, women put round dosas in the shape of the sun as a mark of respect for the Sun God.
Mixed Vegetable Curry:
The curry is prepared by using different vegetables and can say a melange of winter vegetables.
Ingredients:
Brinjal: 1 large
Raw Plantain: 1
Sweet Potato: 2
Colocasia: 4
Drumsticks: 2 peeled
Flat green beans: 1 cup
Pumpkin: 1 cup
Tomato: 2
Onion: 1 big
Green Chillies: As per taste
Curry Leaves: 1 sprig
Coriander powder: 1 tsp
Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp
Jaggery: 1 tsp
Salt to taste
For Tempering:
Cumin Seeds: 1 tsp
Mustard seeds: 1 tsp
Split Urad Dal: 1 tsp
Garlic: 5-6 cloves
Curry leaves: 1 sprig
How to prepare:
1. First, wash and chop all the vegetables into pieces. Then place a bowl and add oil. Once heated add the tempering ingredients and allow them to splutter. Saute for a while and then goes chopped onions and green chilies.
2. Saute for a couple of minutes and then add all the vegetables except pumpkin. Mix well and allow it to cook for 5 minutes without a lid. Then add some red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and salt.
3. Then place the lid and cook for few more minutes. Lastly, add pumpkin pieces and mix.
4. Once the cooking process is done, then add half a cup of water.
5. Finally goes jaggery. Stir well and cook on a low flame till all the vegetables are well cooked.
6. Turn off the flame and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
Rice Pongal:
The recipe is cooked using newly harvested rice and is offered to God as 'Naivedyam'. After performing bonfire called, 'Bhogi Mantalu' in local parlance, people take bath and offer prayers to God with this sweet rice pudding.
Ingredients:
Rice: 1 cup
Split green gram: 1/4 cup
Dried coconut chunks: 2 tbsp
Milk: 1 cup
Chopped nuts(cashew, almonds and raisins): 1 cup
Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp
Ghee: 2 tbsp
Water: As per taste
How to prepare:
1. Clean and soak rice and green gram for 20 minutes. Add rice and green gram to the pressure cooker. Keep it for 3-4 whistles. Take it off the flame and wait till the pressure goes off.
2. Roast the nuts and dried coconut chunks in ghee.
3. Then boil the milk in a bowl and add sugar. Stir continuously till the sugar dissolves completely.
4. Now, finally goes cooked rice-green gram and mix it gently with sugar-milk syrup.
5. Add roasted nuts and sprinkle some cardamom powder. Give a quick mix and off the flame.
Jowar Rotis:
Jowar Rotis are prepared on a regular basis in the Telugu states. But on Bhogi day, the rotis are prepared by giving a special touch. Want to know? Here we go.
Ingredients:
Jowar flour: 1 cup
Sesame seeds: 2 tbsp
Hot water: As required
Salt as per required
Method of cooking:
1. Add salt, sesame seeds to the flour and mix it well. Then add hot water and knead the dough. Make a soft and lump-free dough. Take small portions and shape into balls.
2. Dust the work floor with dough and spread the dough ball evenly with hands. Lastly, roll the jowar roti with a rolling pin.
3. Heat the tawa and roast the roti on both sides by applying little amount of water.
Beans Curry (Chikkudu Kaya Curry):
The curry is prepared by using desi beans and it is specially prepared on the day of Bhogi. The reason behind including this recipe is to have some fiber during this season.
Ingredients:
Desi Green beans: 1/4 kg
Chopped fresh fenugreek leaves - 1/2 cup
Sesame seeds powder - 1/2 tbsp
Coriander powder - 1/2 tbsp
Green chili paste - 1/2 tsp
Ginger-garlic paste - 1/2 tsp
Onions - 1 cup
Tempering seeds - 1 tbsp
Ghee - 1 tbsp
Oil and salt as required
Method To Prepare:
1. Clean and boil the green beans until they are cooked. Meanwhile, add oil to a bowl and then goes the tempering ingredients. After they splutter, add onions, ginger-garlic paste, fenugreek leaves and allow it to cook.
2. Later add boiled green beans. Cook for a while and then sprinkle sesame seeds powder, coriander powder and simmer it on a low flame. Add salt and chili powder according to the taste.
The yummy recipes are ready! Finally, we wish ‘Very Happy Sankranti’.
Also Read: Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun Beats Prabhas’ Records, Deets Inside