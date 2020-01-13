Ingredients:

Brinjal: 1 large

Raw Plantain: 1

Sweet Potato: 2

Colocasia: 4

Drumsticks: 2 peeled

Flat green beans: 1 cup

Pumpkin: 1 cup

Tomato: 2

Onion: 1 big

Green Chillies: As per taste

Curry Leaves: 1 sprig

Coriander powder: 1 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Jaggery: 1 tsp

Salt to taste

For Tempering:

Cumin Seeds: 1 tsp

Mustard seeds: 1 tsp

Split Urad Dal: 1 tsp

Garlic: 5-6 cloves

Curry leaves: 1 sprig

How to prepare:

1. First, wash and chop all the vegetables into pieces. Then place a bowl and add oil. Once heated add the tempering ingredients and allow them to splutter. Saute for a while and then goes chopped onions and green chilies.

2. Saute for a couple of minutes and then add all the vegetables except pumpkin. Mix well and allow it to cook for 5 minutes without a lid. Then add some red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and salt.

3. Then place the lid and cook for few more minutes. Lastly, add pumpkin pieces and mix.

4. Once the cooking process is done, then add half a cup of water.

5. Finally goes jaggery. Stir well and cook on a low flame till all the vegetables are well cooked.

6. Turn off the flame and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Rice Pongal:

The recipe is cooked using newly harvested rice and is offered to God as 'Naivedyam'. After performing bonfire called, 'Bhogi Mantalu' in local parlance, people take bath and offer prayers to God with this sweet rice pudding.

Ingredients:

Rice: 1 cup

Split green gram: 1/4 cup

Dried coconut chunks: 2 tbsp

Milk: 1 cup

Chopped nuts(cashew, almonds and raisins): 1 cup

Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp

Ghee: 2 tbsp

Water: As per taste

How to prepare:

1. Clean and soak rice and green gram for 20 minutes. Add rice and green gram to the pressure cooker. Keep it for 3-4 whistles. Take it off the flame and wait till the pressure goes off.

2. Roast the nuts and dried coconut chunks in ghee.

3. Then boil the milk in a bowl and add sugar. Stir continuously till the sugar dissolves completely.

4. Now, finally goes cooked rice-green gram and mix it gently with sugar-milk syrup.

5. Add roasted nuts and sprinkle some cardamom powder. Give a quick mix and off the flame.

Jowar Rotis:

Jowar Rotis are prepared on a regular basis in the Telugu states. But on Bhogi day, the rotis are prepared by giving a special touch. Want to know? Here we go.

Ingredients:

Jowar flour: 1 cup

Sesame seeds: 2 tbsp

Hot water: As required

Salt as per required

Method of cooking:

1. Add salt, sesame seeds to the flour and mix it well. Then add hot water and knead the dough. Make a soft and lump-free dough. Take small portions and shape into balls.

2. Dust the work floor with dough and spread the dough ball evenly with hands. Lastly, roll the jowar roti with a rolling pin.

3. Heat the tawa and roast the roti on both sides by applying little amount of water.

Beans Curry (Chikkudu Kaya Curry):

The curry is prepared by using desi beans and it is specially prepared on the day of Bhogi. The reason behind including this recipe is to have some fiber during this season.