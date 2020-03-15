By Amena Rasti

Talented B- Town Babe Alia Bhatt never fails to give us fashion and wardrobe goals. Whether it is an airport look, an event look or fashion shows, she always rules the carpet. She always manages to put on the best when it comes to styling and fashion. Her elegance, grace, acting, singing skills and her fashion sensibility never fails to flatter us. Pulling over the street wear and ethnic fashion together, the diva stuns us in unique outfits, setting new trends in dressing.



Today the 'Gully Boy' actress turned a year older and is celebrating her 27th birthday. On her special day, we have a bought you few of her best looks which will surely prove her beautiful fashion sense.



Take a look peeps!