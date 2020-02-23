By Amena Rasti

Girls, are you gearing up to step outside this spring and summer oozing confidence and style? Winters have come to an end and people all around have started packing up their winter attires and are looking forward to bring out the cool breezy dresses from their closets.



People usually prefer linen and light colour clothes for the summer season which keeps them satisfied, relaxed and happy. And as we are also stepping into the spring season, more preference will be floral print clothes which reflect casual and spirited attitude.



Floral dresses for summer might not be ground-breaking sartorially, but they're such a seasonal staple which gets a new style and fresh update every year. Whether you are thinking of a part or a whole day shopping or day outing with your girl gang, there's no running away from floral dresses. From micro florals and larger blooms, there is no shortage of prints in this style. There are many unexpected prints with plenty of attitudes to choose from.

B-town divas never fail to give us wardrobe goals and the floral print looks are no exception. From airport looks to promotional events, the blooming divas flaunt the floral prints in a perfect way.



Here we have bought you a collection of floral print dresses that Bollywood actresses wore and showed off in right. These will surely inspire you to grab them for your wardrobe!