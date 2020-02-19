By Amena Rasti

"The eyes shout what the lips fear to say"- William Henry

Your eyes reflect your personality while defined eyebrows frame your face and bring attention to your eyes. In order to enhance the beauty of our eyes, we definitely need the help of makeup. Your eye makeup speaks volumes about your style and when done right it makes you look stunning and ravishing. There are various essentials required for eye makeup.



Mascara, kajal, glitters, eye shadows, eye liner etc are a few important among them. Eye shadow gives you the opportunity to express yourself in a unique and fun way. There are so many colours, that you can go wild mixing and matching them in your eye palette.

To apply a good makeup you need not be an expert or the perfect beauty guru. You can easily create different types of looks ranging from bright and bold to natural and soft with just a few strokes.



Presenting a collection of eye makeup ranging from basic to glittery stunning looks only for you ! Check it out!