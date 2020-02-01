From clothes, shoes, jewellery to handbags, the female celebrities of B-town never misses a single chance to flaunt the best in their attractive closets. Bollywood divas including Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and many others have a deep love for handbags. From Fendi to Gucci to Hermes, they own the best. And ofcourse, B-town beauty Shilpa Shetty is no exception in it.

Recently she was spotted at the airport in a stunning camel brown outfit, taupe-coloured boots and Hermes Birkin tote bag. She was carrying a flag bag from the most expensive and luxurious label which indicated that the actress is certainly a handbag enthusiast. The staggering price of the that handbag is what you need to know here.

Know everything about Hermes Birkin tote!

The Hermes Birkin tote is the most expensive bag one can have in their wardrobe. The cost of these bags start from Rs. 10 lakh onwards. They are made of Barenia leather which is basically calf leather with a smooth exterior. These high quality bags have a natural glossy feel. Birkin tote bags are scratch-resistant and last for years. People pass them on from generation to generation as heirlooms. The leather is also water resistant.

Last year, Hermes Birkin launched a bag for the Chinese market that was priced at US$125,000. It had the five stars that adorned the national flag of China. Every top celebrity in China bought the bag.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty’s Pre Christmas Meal Will Leave You Drooling

Also Read: Breaking Down Four Of Kangana Ranaut Looks