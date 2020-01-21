Deepika Padukone, does this name need any introduction? Obviously, a big No! The actress has not only made everyone fall for her strong acting skills but also turns everyone's heads towards her with her ultimate sartorial picks. The 'Chhappak' actress loves to experiment with her looks and many times we got an opportunity to look at her fashionable looks. Recently, the diva was seen donning three stylish looks, without any further delay, scroll down the article.

Deepika Padukone shined in a bright-hued ensemble and looked ravishing. She picked an outfit designed by an Australian fashion designer, Alex Perry. It is not new for the diva to impress the fashion fanatics with her style statements and we think this time she repeated the same. The violet coloured cape sleeved ensemble elevated her look. She accentuated her appeal by adding statement earrings and finger rings. Coming to her makeup, she went with a side-swept simple hairstyle and gave a cool dose of makeup.