HYDERABAD: Bollywood beauty and yesteryears diva late Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is the next millennial style icon and undoubtedly one of the most fashionable ladies. Time and again, the actress wows the fashion freaks with her super gorgeous avatars. She has that power to carry any look with much confidence. Any doubts? Here is the proof.

The 'Dhadak' girl draped herself in the six-yard wonder piece and looked absolutely stunning. The pink-colored sari with simple border suited her to perfection and she carried it so effortlessly. She teamed the sari with a sleeveless matching embroidered blouse. Coming to her accessories, she added bangles to her hands and a maangtika for the hair. Janhvi accentuated her look with a cool dose of makeup and gave soft curls to her tresses.

On the professional front, Janhvi will be seen in Roohi Afzana, Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2 and Takht. Rumours are doing rounds that she will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda for his next film which is going to be helmed by the director Puri Jagannadh.

