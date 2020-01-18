Rashmika Mandanna, the pretty cool actress of Tollywood is one of the most sought after actresses in the south. She impressed the audience with her fabulous acting skills in the movies like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and currently the actress is basking in the success of her recent release, 'Sarileru Nekkevvaru'.

The success meet of Sarileru Neekkevvaru took place in Warangal last night. The entire team of the film gave their attendance. Rashmika Mandanna who acted as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu stole the show with her stunning look. She made everyone fall for her style with her sari look. She picked a six yard wonder piece for the event and truly there were no words to tell about how gorgeous the diva was the last night.

The black coloured sari with silver border and small buttis suited her well and she teamed it up with a sleeveless blouse. She further accentuated her look by adding statement earrings and neckpiece. She finished off her look with a clean dose of makeup and went with a bun hairstyle. On an overall note, Rashmika looked pretty in a sari. Thanks to her stylist who gave her a simple and clean look.

On the professional front, the actress will be seen in the film, Bheeshma, opposite Nithiin and a couple of films are under her list.

Also Read: Will Samantha Change The Fate Of This Hero?

Also Read: Mahesh Vs Bunny : Who Is Ruling The Box Office?