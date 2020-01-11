Is there any need to explain about the style sense of Bollywood Queen, Kangana Ranaut? Obviously, the answer is a big no. She never shies away from experimenting with her looks and stuns all with her devil-may-care attitude. She makes everyone go gaga with her cool as well as out-of-the-box looks. Now, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming, film, Panga which is going to hit the theatres on 24 January 2020.

So, the actress is stepping out in some alluring looks, and we cannot miss out on writing about her. We have collated a few pictures of her and without any delay, just scroll down.

The 'Manikarnika' actress looked pretty cool in a Burberry ensemble. She adorned herself in a light-hued ruffled skirt and teamed it up with a lacey top. She further accentuated her look by adding a long jacket. She slipped her feet into matching pumps. Coming to her makeup, she kept it simple.