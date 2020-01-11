Is there any need to explain about the style sense of Bollywood Queen, Kangana Ranaut? Obviously, the answer is a big no. She never shies away from experimenting with her looks and stuns all with her devil-may-care attitude. She makes everyone go gaga with her cool as well as out-of-the-box looks. Now, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming, film, Panga which is going to hit the theatres on 24 January 2020.
So, the actress is stepping out in some alluring looks, and we cannot miss out on writing about her. We have collated a few pictures of her and without any delay, just scroll down.
The 'Manikarnika' actress looked pretty cool in a Burberry ensemble. She adorned herself in a light-hued ruffled skirt and teamed it up with a lacey top. She further accentuated her look by adding a long jacket. She slipped her feet into matching pumps. Coming to her makeup, she kept it simple.
Is it a hard task to pull out an unconventional look for Kangana? Well, that can be answered with a big No as well, right! Truly, the diva has that power to carry any look with much ease and confidence. She was seen donning a BODICE outfit - A dark-hued long shirt with straight pants and added a navy coloured long jacket. She went with a sleek hairstyle and added winged eyeliner.
Bossy Look - It is a cakewalk for Kangana to carry a bossy look as she has the attitude for it already. She appeared ravishing in striped pants and a double-breasted striped shirt. She kept her look and makeup simple but the combination of it gave her a top-notch look. She added a dash of colour to her lips and went with winged eye-liner and side-parted hairstyle.
Kangana Ranaut scores high on the fashion scale with her six-yard wonder piece. She shined like an angel in a blue coloured sari and coupled it up with a lacey full-sleeved blouse. She went for a center-parted bun hairstyle and a cool touch of makeup.
Aren't the looks super cool? So guys what are you waiting for? Just mimic any of the looks for your next outing and get that tag of fashionista.
