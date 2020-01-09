Sreemukhi, the small screen diva has impressed the audience with her high energetic anchoring skills and has grabbed a huge number of fans. She makes the audience hook to her show with her funny punchlines and needless to say about her dancing skills.
Besides this, today we would like to bring you the fashion side of this lady. Without late, just scroll down the article.
Easy Looks:
Are you heading to a party? Want to look simple yet stylish? Then what are you waiting for? Just grab this idea from 'Pataas' anchor. Prettify your avatar in long frocks or go for some knee-length frocks.
Just slip your feet into spiffy heels and that's it. Add some simple accessories to elevate your look.
Contemporary Avatar:
Are you the one who would love to give a touch of contemporary style to the traditional outfits? It is so simple. Pick a light-hued skirt and marry it up with a white coloured sleeveless crop top.
Accentuate the look with a lacey off-shoulder jacket. Don't forget to add funky accessories to up your appeal.
Statement Accessories:
Accessories will have the power to elevate the look to a top-notch. So, it is always a cool idea to keep the look simple and add funky accessories.
Stylish earrings and statement neckpieces will truly create a wow some look.
So, make your look more stylish by following the aforesaid style statements from Sreemukhi.
