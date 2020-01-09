Sreemukhi, the small screen diva has impressed the audience with her high energetic anchoring skills and has grabbed a huge number of fans. She makes the audience hook to her show with her funny punchlines and needless to say about her dancing skills.

Besides this, today we would like to bring you the fashion side of this lady. Without late, just scroll down the article.

Easy Looks:

Are you heading to a party? Want to look simple yet stylish? Then what are you waiting for? Just grab this idea from 'Pataas' anchor. Prettify your avatar in long frocks or go for some knee-length frocks.