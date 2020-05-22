AMRITSAR: Big Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s father has been booked for allegedly raping a 40-year-old woman on May 14, police said.

Acting upon a complaint from the victim Beas police registered a case against Santokh Singh (45) under 376 and 506 sections of IPC for allegedly raping a woman who belongs to Jalandhar. Victim launched a police complaint against Santokh on May 19, stating that he has raped her at gunpoint in his car in Beas City, Amritsar on May 14.

The victim said that she had gone to Santokh residence to meet her boyfriend who stays in his house, and Santokh has offered a ride, on the pretext of taking her near to her boyfriend. He took her near Rohi bridge and raped her at gunpoint.

She even added that he has threatened to kill her if she opens mouth about the rape. Later Santokh, dropped me near my friends home said the woman.

After filing a case, police went to Santokh house to arrest him, but he is currently absconding. Police are investigating the case. Further details are awaited.

