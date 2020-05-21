HYDERABAD: Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the Indian film industry like every other sector has incurred huge losses. Actors and workers from the film industry who rely on remunerations are facing a tough time, due to the closure of all movie-related activities over the past two months, due to coronavirus outbreak.

Members of the Telugu Film Industry (TFI) including actors, producers and distributors convened a meeting in actor Chiranjeevi's house in Hyderabad on Thursday, to discuss over the issues related to the movie business.

Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Tollywood top celebrities like Akkineni Nagarjuna, producer Suresh Babu and Dil Raju and several others attended this meeting and discussed over their future plan of action.

It is reported the senior members of TFI are likely to approach the state governments of the Telugu states and request them to permit shooting activities with a limited crew.

All the activities related to shooting, production, distribution and exhibition of the films were completely shut, resulting in the loss of livelihood to lakhs of people who were dependent on the industry.

Lockdown brought every work-related to producing movies to a standstill in Tollywood. Producers from the Telugu film industry were in deep losses, as 15 movies which were ready for release have been halted, and 70 other films which were under various stages of production were also stuck.

