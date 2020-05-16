NEW DELHI: Video sharing platform YouTube has taken down Carryminati's 13-min roast video with the title 'TikTok Vs YouTube: The End' saying it violated its terms of service. The video had over 70 million views reportedly and over 10 million likes before it was pulled down.

Shortly after the video was taken down, #CarryMinati and #JusticeForCarry started trending online. “It was just a fun roast, @CarryMinati. Everything else aside, I’m rooting for you. Keep the good content coming in buddy,” actor Himansh Kohli wrote on Twitter. “I know people, this is very disappointing and a shocker,” another YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani wrote on Twitter.

"Deep down everyone will remember that yours was/will be the most liked YT video ever. We love you," wrote comedian Bhuwan Bam.

Carryminati on Saturday released a statement where he wrote that it was hard to accept that "the video will remain banned and won’t be restored". He stated how the video broke numerous records.

Calling it a "disappointing situation", he said that "biggest achievements become an easy target to pull down". He concluded his statement by conveying his gratitude to his fans for standing up and supporting him.

Have a look at his statement: