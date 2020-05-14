NEW DELHI: Social media can be an informative place at times, and on other times, a judgemental place. After the demise of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30, his son Ranbir Kapoor was trolled mercilessly for not staying with mother Neetu Singh Kapoor after his father's death.

The late actor's prayer meet was held on Tuesday evening which was held at Neetu Kapoor's home in Bandra. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the prayer meet.

Ranbir who is staying with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt during the lockdown, arrived with the actress to be with mother Neetu and sister Riddhima at the prayer meet. "Love you always, papa," daughter Riddhima wrote on Instagram sharing a photo from the late actor's prayer meet.

The Bachchans, Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with husband Saif Ali Khan also attended the prayer meet.

Commenting on Ranbir not staying with mother, one user commented, "Ranbir couldn't even stay with his Mom & Sister at this time. Disheartening-Anyways RIP Rishi Kapoor."

"Why is he not staying with his Mother during such a situation," another user read.

"Y isn't he living with he's family ridhmaa came all over from Delhi very sad!" wrote another.

