Meanwhile, Sunny Leone, after being drenched in the flood of birthday wishes, has responded to this. She thanked her fans who extended birthday wishes to her on social media platforms. She has shared a video on her Instagram account thanking her fans and friends.

Sunny Leone said that she is very lucky that all the fans are a part of her life and said she is overwhelmed with the love from her fans on her birthday. She captioned the video as “Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life! Xoxo (sic).”

In the video, she said that it is really tough to stay indoors in the COVID-19-induced lockdown for a long time but she expressed hope that everyone would soon get out of it with a smile. As anticipated, the video went viral within a few hours of its posting.

