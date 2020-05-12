HYDERABAD: Australia’s and Sun Risers Hyderabad’s dashing opener David Warner is on a roll these days. The swashbuckling batsman, known for his reputation to smash the opposition bowlers to all corners of the park, is unable to wield his bat on the cricket field due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

But that hasn’t doused his spirits to indulge in some fun and he is doing it with a series of TikTok videos, particularly choosing Bollywood and Tollywood popular songs to enthrall his fans in India. Since the time he embraced this new fad, he has been a rage on the Internet. His videos, dancing to Tollywood super-hit songs and dubsmashing iconic Telugu dialogues are being devoured by the social media. After creating ripples with the ‘Buttabomma’ song of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramulo’, he now came up with yet another lilting number from the same film.

With his wife Candice Ann and one of his daughters Indi Rae giving him good company, he came up with a video, grooving to ‘Ramulo Ramulaa’ song. The song, sung by Tollywood leading singer Anurag Kulkarni and composed by SS Thaman, has broken every record on its way to becoming the most watched and heard song on the Internet.

Take a look at the dancing skills of David Warner, wife Candice Ann and daughter Indi Rae, who combined well to groove to the song ‘Ramulo Ramulaa..’ from ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramlo’ here: